Strawberry Fest returns to Anderson and Girls Orchards

There aren't many things sweeter than a freshly picked Michigan strawberry and there's an upcoming festival to celebrate that fact at Anderson and Girls Orchards in Stanton. They have 25 acres of strawberries and would love for you to come pick, purchase, and snack on some from June 24-26 at their Strawberry Festival.

Their store will have angel food cake, milkshakes, donuts, and of course, tons of strawberries for sale if you don't care to head out on the wagons to pick some with your family.

Plus, their free petting zoo just got some new additions with some baby sloths! There's so much to do on the farm! Watch the full interview to learn more or head to www.andersonandgirls.com.