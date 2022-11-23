Straight No Chaser performing at DeVos Performance Hall for 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour on Nov. 26

A cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring their 25th Anniversary Celebration tour to Grand Rapids’ DeVoss Performance Hall on Saturday.

The tour follows a nationally aired PBS Special, "Straight No Chaser -- The 25th Anniversary Celebration." Following their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour this fall, the group will release a new album in 2023.

Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their unexpected breakthrough version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" fourteen years ago, reuniting a group of college friends from Indiana University who went their separate ways following graduation.

Straight No Chaser has earned two RIAA-certified Gold records, one billion streams on Pandora alone, and more than a million concert tickets sold worldwide to their unforgettable live shows.

Straight No Chaser's 25th Anniversary Celebration tour will be coming to DeVos Performance Hall on November 26. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $21.50.

Purchase tickets or learn more at sncmusic.com.