The Toy of the Year Awards were handed out in October, and one local company was in the running for the prize. While the Michigan company, Storyastic, didn't win the Toy of the Year Award, their Razor Deck is in the running for the People's Choice award.

Voting for People's Choice is open through November 10. People can vote for Razor Deck, or their favorite toy in the category, once per day at the Toy of the Year website.