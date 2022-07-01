Are you looking for a card game to play in the pool or at the beach? Storyastic has created new playing card decks that are water-resistant, rip-proof, and stain-proof, making them the perfect game to bring to the beach, on the boat, or anywhere Michiganders spend their summer.

DuraDeck and Razor Deck are great card decks for the beach, boat, pool, or picnic. These cards can be played even in the water!

The Kickstarter for these decks and all eight of Storyastic's games will continue until July 11. Games are normally $15, but through the Kickstarter campaign customers can get them for up to 45 percent off.

Find these cool playing card decks at StoryasticCards.com.