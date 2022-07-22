A temporary public art installation is coming to downtown Ada on Friday, July 22, called Story StROLL Ada.

It's a wheelchair-accessible art path through Ada Village featuring artwork such as drawings and paintings created by children from West Michigan answering the question, "What advice would you give to an adult?"

Children up to age 18 were invited to submit artworks around the theme of what advice they would give to adults if they could. From these works and others submitted, 34 pieces have been selected and paired with businesses throughout downtown Ada for display during the summer months.

Story StROLL Ada will be on display through September 4.

For more information on Story StROLL Ada, visit adabusinessassociation.com or facebook.com/SquarePegEvents.