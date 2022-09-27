Stop the Violence walk on Oct. 1 encourages neighborhoods to change the narrative and be more proactive

No city is immune to crime and violence, and Grand Rapids is no exception. It's the community's responsibility to be part of the solution to change the narrative and be more proactive as a whole. One way to do that is to take to the streets during the 3rd Stop the Violence Walk on October 1.

The walk will take place at MLK Jr. Park in Grand Rapids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, attendees will be walking violence out, then rallying back at the park to hear an impactful speech, have some raffles, and learn about exciting resources in the community.

To get more information, visit their Facebook page or LINCREV.org.

For details about the event and how to support it, please contact Samika at Samika@lincrev.org or 616-881- 0791