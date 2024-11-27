Stop by Pursuit of Happiness Co. for bubbles, cocktails, bites and warm vibes

It is the tenant the United States was founded on: we all have the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Sometimes those feel farther away than they should, but there's a local champagne bar and market in Easttown Grand Rapids called Pursuit of Happiness Co. where all those things exist.

Pursuit of Happiness Co. serves its own brand of American Bubbly made in the traditional French method, along with cocktails, non-alcoholic drink options and small plates. Opened quietly in 2023, it is focused on delivering products and experiences that emphasize a positive, inclusive, respectful culture of celebrating.

In addition to Bubbles (sparkling wine and Champagne) and wine by the glass or bottle, Pursuit of Happiness has a variety of cocktails, and beer, as well as their famous slushie cocktail Agent Orange.

Pursuit of Happiness also has several non-alcoholic options and Mocktails, and has a full service espresso bar.

For food options, they offer several small plates and a Charcuterie Plate with sweets like Mokaya Chocolates, and house made vanilla ice cream options.

Pursuit of Happiness is located at 1426 Robinson Rd SE, in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their products and see a menu at pursuitofhappiness.co.

