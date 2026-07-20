Stop and smell the flowers at Kind Hearts Bloom's Native Plant Yard Tour

Kind Hearts Bloom is a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit organization that brings kindness, joy, and connection through flowers and gardening.

One of the programs the nonprofit offers is the Neighborhood Blooms Yard Share, where unused yard spaces are transformed into gardens for specialty cut flowers. In partnership with the Kent Conservation District, Kind Hearts Bloom is inviting West Michigan residents to take part in a self-guided Native Plant Yard Tour on Sunday, July 25 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Attendees will walk through the West Grand and Walker neighborhoods participating in these gardening projects that also include pollinator gardens. 11 residential gardens are participating in the tour, and tickets are required to attend the tour. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 17 and under are free.

All proceeds will benefit future programming for Kind Hearts Bloom. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Kristen Freeland, founder of Kind Hearts Bloom, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the tour and other opportunities Kind Hearts Bloom provides.

Visit kindheartsbloom.org for more information.

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