Still I Run and The Ink Society team up to recognize National Tattoo Day

National Tattoo Day is held annually on July 17. While the day is literally and figuratively marked by celebrating the artistry and studio sales, the day also recognizes the symbolism often associated with tattoos, and Still I Run and The Ink Society are partnering up by offering semicolon tattoos as part of The Ink Society's studio sale, with all proceeds benefiting Still I Run.

Grammatically, the semicolon punctuation represents a sentence that the author has chosen not to end, even though it could have been ended. In recent years, the semicolon has become a symbol of mental health awareness, hope, and perseverance in life's difficult seasons.

The Ink Society will have artists provide semicolon tattoos starting at 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. with prices beginning at $50. Larger designs such as adding words or additional features begin at $70. Color tattoos are an option as well for an additional $20.

Sasha Wolff, Still I Run's founder and executive director and The Ink Society founder and owner Noize Pierce visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event. The Ink Society is located at 7610 Cottonwood Dr Ste 101 in Jenison.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

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