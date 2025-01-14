STEM Greenhouse growing next generation of leaders

Just like the plants and flowers in a greenhouse, young minds need a place to grow! STEM Greenhouse is a Grand Rapids-based non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in our local youth, particularly for those from under-served communities.

Founded by Dr. Keli Christopher, STEM Greenhouse aims to bridge the opportunity gap in STEM education by providing engaging and accessible programs for students in West Michigan. Through hands-on learning experiences, mentorship, and exposure to real-world applications, they empower students to develop critical thinking skills, problem-solving abilities, and a love for STEM that can lead to future academic and career success.

The organization offers a variety of programs tailored to different age groups and interests. Their "Kids Count STEM Club" introduces elementary students to STEM concepts through fun, interactive activities, while the "STEM Scholars" program provides middle schoolers with in-depth exploration and mentorship opportunities. For high school students, the "Sankofa STEM Academy" is a 5-week intensive summer program that includes hands-on learning, guest speakers, and field trips.

By creating a nurturing and inclusive environment, STEM Greenhouse helps students build confidence in their abilities and see themselves as future scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Want to get involved with STEM Greenhouse? There are many ways to support their mission. You can volunteer your time to assist with programs, donate to help fund their initiatives, or become a mentor to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. To learn more about STEM Greenhouse, their programs, and how you can contribute, visit their website at stemgreenhouse.org or contact thew by phone at (616) 481-7836.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok