“Stayin' Alive: One Night with the Bee Gees” coming to DeVos Performance Hall on September 7

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grab those bell bottoms and disco balls, it’s time to party with the decade-defining music of the Bee Gees. “Stayin Alive: One Night with the Bee Gees” is coming to DeVos Performance Hall on September 7.

Todd Sharman, taking on the role of Robin Gibb as lead and backing vocals, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share details about the upcoming show.

STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big-screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. The show will feature the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and to get more show information, visit devosperformancehall.com.

