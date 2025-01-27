Stay warm and learn a new skill at Spruced Studio's many art classes

It's the slow season in Michigan: a time to cuddle up, hibernate, and learn new skills. Spruced Studio has plenty of classes to choose from to learn how to make things like charcuterie, blankets, succulents, beauty products, and so much more.

Holly Lehman, the owner of Spruced Studio, stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to teach Michelle one of the skills and classes offered at their studio: wood flower arranging.

Spruced Studio is located at 5120 Plainfield Ave NE.

The next flower arrangement classes will take place on January 31, February 7, and March 14. Arrangements cost $25 to $55 depending on the size made.

To sign up or to learn more about the other classes offered, visit sprucedstudio.com.

