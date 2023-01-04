Start your new year's resolution to get fit with a membership at the Kroc Center

Many people set their New Year's resolution to get fit and hit the gym, but what stops them are the hidden fees, contracts, and long-term commitments gyms require to get started. There's one place in Grand Rapids where there are plenty of opportunities for fitness without all those extra barriers, the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

The Kroc Center has a variety of activities for members to participate in, offering a full-service fitness center, aquatics center, climbing wall, weight room, indoor track, and more.

Membership benefits also include:

Access to all fitness & recreation areas

Program discounts

Camp Kroc discounts

Personal Training discounts

Priority registration for activities

FREE fitness orientation

FREE drop-in fitness classes

FREE Child Watch Service

The Kroc Center is offering new members- for a limited time- no registration fees when signing up for a membership, saving $25.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located at 2500 S. Division Ave.

Learn more by visiting GrKrocCenter.org or calling (616)-588-7200.