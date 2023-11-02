Start shopping for the holidays at this weekend's Merchants and Makers event

It's officially the holiday shopping season, and if there are people on your list who aren't the easiest to buy for, there's a simple solution. The Merchants and Makers Holiday Market is coming to the Fulton Street Farmers Market on Sunday, November 5.

There will be over 100 makers lining the outdoor space, along with Rae and Mae playing live music while people shop. Food trucks will also be selling concessions on-site.

The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The entrance fee is $3. Merchants and Makers will also be collecting canned goods to donate to The Other Way Ministries.

Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com.