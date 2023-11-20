Start saving for your kid's future today with Michigan Education Savings Program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Recently, Fox 17 Morning Mix launched Class Act, a campaign that aims to highlight local educators who are making a difference in their classrooms by providing them with funding to assist in their teaching.

The title sponsor of that promotion is the Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP), and parents and grandparents involved in a young person's education, will want to look into this program for investing in their child's future college education.

MESP is a higher education savings plan with state tax advantages only available to Michigan taxpayers. The program allows families looking to save for their child's college education today so that there is less stress about paying for tuition in the future.

Families can start saving with as little as $25. In addition to state tax benefits, any earnings can grow deferred from federal income tax, which can really help your savings add up. Withdrawals are also free from federal and state income tax when used for qualified higher education expenses.

Funds can be used at any accredited university, college, or vocational school nationwide—and many abroad. Qualified expenses include not just tuition but certain room and board costs, computers and related technology expenses, books, fees, and equipment.

To learn more, visit misaves.com or call 1-877-861-6377.