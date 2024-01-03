Start 2024 on the right track with a membership to the Kroc Center

The new year is a great time to hit the refresh button on the physical fitness plan, learn a new skill, or take some time to play with the kids in the pool. These activities and more are available at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids.

The Kroc Center provides a variety of fitness equipment and recreational areas, fitness classes, skill programs, personal training, and much more. Plus, they also offer free child watch services while members are in the Kroc Center.

Now through January 31, there is a $0 registration fee for new memberships. This deal is valid online and in-person.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located at 2500 S. Division Ave.

Discover membership options and more at GrKrocCenter.org or call 616-588-7200.