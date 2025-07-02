Stars & Stripes Cleaning Co. provides quality cleaning service

Whether or not you enjoy cleaning your home, a clean home not only improves physical health, but improves mental health and productivity.

Of course, cleaning is not always easy. There might not be enough time in one's schedule to tackle the task, overwhelm, lack of equipment access for a specific cleaning task, and more.

A new cleaning business based out of Rockford, Stars & Stripes Cleaning Company, is looking to provide caring, quality service to the Greater Grand Rapids Area, reflective of the values of United States veteran and founder, Sam Campillo.

Stars & Stripes specialize in residential and commercial cleaning, whether that be deep cleans, moving in or out of spaces, as well as routine maintenance for homeowners and property owners. Each service is custom to the job, ensuring that care and quality is met with satisfactory results tailored to the customer.

Sam spoke with Todd about the new service, available beginning Independence Day weekend by appointment.

Visit sscleaningco.com to learn more and book your next cleaning service from them! You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok