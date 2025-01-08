Starlight Ministries offers free Grief Education Series

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Those suffering from the pain of the loss of a loved one or other tragedy know that carrying that grief is a lifelong process. Long term support is needed for those looking for coping strategies and help. Starlight Ministries understands this and is offering a free, three-week series designed to equip people with the tools and knowledge to cope with grief.

The evening sessions, held once per week, include dinner and cost $30 for one person and $50 to include immediate family. A new series is set for January 14, 21, and 28th. Todd spoke with Jolynn and Stephanie to learn more. Watch the interview and then pop over to their website for more.

