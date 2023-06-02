Stand Up for Youth Paddle Race coming to Norton Shores on June 10th

The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore (BGCML) & Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore (BBBSL) are hosting the Stand Up for Youth Paddle Race, formerly known as Mona Lake Paddle Race, on Saturday June 10th. This family-friendly event will take place at Ross Park, 82 Randall Road in Norton Shores.

There will be 5K, 10K, and recreational races. Plus a youth mini race will be available for younger contestants. Classes will include a 14-foot SUP, 12-and-a-half-foot SUP, surfski, kayak, prone and outrigger. Experts, beginners, and everyone in between are welcome to register online at paddleguru.com. The registration cost is $60 per adult paddler (competitive 5K/10K) and $5 per paddler for youth age 18 and under (non-competitive). Everyone who registers will receive a long-sleeved shirt and access to a raffle, silent auction, and other goodies.

There are various opportunities to support local youth and this event by registering to compete, becoming a sponsor, or donating to the silent auction.

