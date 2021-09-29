St. Cecilia Music Center concerts return starting in November

The sweet sounds of music and a real live audience will soon fill the auditorium at St. Cecilia Music Center.

Their upcoming season welcomes back the public and has a variety of musical acts with something for everyone. Highlights for the 2021-22 season include:

· Sam Bush – October 6, 2021

· Rodney Crowell – November 12, 2021

· Leo Kottke – November 19, 2021

· The Milk Carton Kids – December 2, 2021

· Watkins Family Hour – December 16, 2021

· Joshua Redman – January 20, 2022

· Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer – February 24, 2022

· Christian McBride Trio featuring guest singer Cyrille Aimée – February 25, 2022

· Christian McBride and Inside Straight – February 26, 2022

· Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap – March 10, 2022

· Delfeayo Marsalis with the Uptown Jazz Orchestra – April 14, 2022

· Shawn Colvin – May 12, 2022

St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

For more information on these events and to purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org or call (616) 459-2224.