St. Cecilia Music Center announces 2021-22 concert lineup

The sounds of patrons filling up concert venues and music halls are coming back with the return of St. Cecilia Music Center's 2021-22 concert series!

Due to concert cancelations in 2020 due to the pandemic, many of the musicians from the previous concert lineup will be performing on the St. Cecilia Music Center stage. Highlights for the 2021-22 season include:

· Sam Bush – October 6, 2021

· Rodney Crowell – November 12, 2021

· Leo Kottke – November 19, 2021

· The Milk Carton Kids – December 2, 2021

· Watkins Family Hour – December 16, 2021

· Joshua Redman – January 20, 2022

· Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer – February 24, 2022

· Christian McBride Trio featuring guest singer Cyrille Aimée – February 25, 2022

· Christian McBride and Inside Straight – February 26, 2022

· Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap – March 10, 2022

· Delfeayo Marsalis with the Uptown Jazz Orchestra – April 14, 2022

· Shawn Colvin – May 12, 2022

For more information on these events and to purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org.