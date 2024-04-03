Spruced Studio sparks creativity with hat burning, doormat design, and more crafty experiences

Experiences are a great way to be in the moment, to enjoy the company of our favorite people, and maybe learn something new.

If you need a little inspiration, look no further than Spruced Studio, where they offer many artistic classes. From hat burning to doormat designing, to blanket making, and beyond, these classes inspire both beginners and experienced crafters to create something beautiful.

The Morning Mix ladies took a trip to Spruced Studio, located on 5120 Plainfield Ave. NE Suite B in Grand Rapids, to try their hand at hat burning.

Check out the class schedule and summer camps available for kids by heading to sprucedstudio.com.