Springtime toys for toddlers

Toddlers get into everything, so it's important to find products that make parenting easier.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Aly Lloyd shares her favorite products perfect for toddler playtime this spring.

Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers by Else Nutrition: $36

Make mealtime easier with Else, the 1st clean label, plant-based nutrition formula for complete nutrition beyond the 1st 12 months.

Mix into your toddler’s favorite breakfast foods like smoothies and pancakes or just simply mix with water, shake it up and enjoy on the go for those rushed mornings!

Else is Made with real whole foods including almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, and never chemically processed.

Dairy-free

Soy-free

Great for toddlers with dairy allergies and sensitivities, picky eaters, and families committed to a plant-based diet.

FUBBLES® NO SPILL® BUBBLE by Little Kids Inc: $8.37

The Fubbles No-Spill Bubble Tumbler lets kids have more bubble fun without the mess!

Tip it upside down, knock it over..it’s no spill!

Perfect for the beach, pool, backyard, park, and any other outdoor activity.

The Tumbler comes in assorted colors and includes a wand and 4 oz of bubble solution.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Bean Bag Plush by World of Eric Carle: $12.99

Every child needs a plush friend!

Bring the timeless classic of the Very Hungry Caterpillar to life with Very Hungry Caterpillar Bean Bag Plush.

Perfect for on-the-go travel, this caterpillar is the perfect size for little hands to hold.

And when at home, parents can use the caterpillar to interact with their little ones as they read their little ones the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Zoom Space Adventure Board Book by What on Earth Books: $14.17

Reading is one of the most important things to do with your toddler and the Zoom books are perfect for reading, learning, and laughing together in a way that both parent and child will enjoy.

Join Ava and her cat on their adventure into space, where you can visit the International Space Station, ride in a moon buggy, discover a Mars rover, journey past all the planets in the Solar System, and watch the greatest show in outer space: a supernova explosion.

Die-cut board pages and a pop-up make every page an interactive experience.

The story is fun and educational, bringing fascinating facts about space to a toddler level.

Cocoon Highchair by Oribel: $215

Mealtime is chaotic enough, make sure your toddler has a seat at the table!

MULTIFUNCTIONAL high chair for busy moms!

transforms from a comfortable recliner to an early feeding modern high chair.

TGrows with your child- 3 incline positions and 6 height adjustments.

Great for feeding with a unique food and cup holder, plus a large tray for self-feeding.

Easy To Clean wipeable foam board and a dishwasher-safe detachable tray.

Convenient to store

Ültra Complete Diaper Bag by bbluv: $89.99

All busy moms need an amazing bag to help make on the go moments easier.

The most practical diaper bag includes: a built-in wet bag section An insulated food bag A fleece blanket Removable changing pad A padded strap Universal connector to fit strollers

