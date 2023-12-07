SpringGR offers programs that assists local entrepreneurs in taking their businesses to the next level

Becoming a business owner is a dream for many, as well as contributing to the community by doing something you love. A Michigan non-profit, SpringGR, is assisting entrepreneurs in navigating the hurdles and unknowns in starting a business through its variety of entrepreneurial programs.

Founded in 2014 by the DeVos family, SpringGR empowers and trains entrepreneurs to develop the necessary skills to build strong businesses and bring their ideas to life through coaching and resources.

SpringGR creates an ecosystem for participants who have less access to support and resources by providing community, coaching, and networks to help them on their journey. All classes are designed to help business owners overcome plateaus, grow faster, and realize their goals with clarity and confidence.

To learn more about these classes and register, visit springgr.com.