Spring Pasta Primavera & more Easter recipes with Fustini's

Spring is officially here, and Fustini's Oils and Vinegars is celebrating springtime flavors with specialty dishes using their products like Spring Pasta Primavera.

Fustini's cooking expert Denise Walburg came to the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to share this spring-themed recipe to share during Easter, Passover, or whenever the family is in the mood for a pasta dish.

Lemony Asparagus & Pasta, as well as Pasta with Asparagus, Prosciutto, and Mushrooms,are great recipes to try as well with Fustini Oils and Vinegars.

In addition to sharing delicious recipes, every purchase made at every Fustini’s throughout the state will benefit charity. The Holland store has partnered with Community Action House.

