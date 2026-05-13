Spring into shopping at Merchants and Makers' spring markets

Merchants and Makers is West Michigan's popular artisan market, where local makers gather across different locations throughout the year to showcase a variety of hand-made goods. These products range from hand-made artwork, food, skincare products, household wares, and more while supporting local artists.

The season is kicking off this spring with two markets in Grand Rapids. On Sunday, May 17, shoppers can visit the Fulton Street spring market from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. On Saturday, May 30, shoppers can visit John Ball Zoo from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

All Merchants and Makers events will have food trucks and live music. Each market will have different makers available, bringing even more variety with each market this spring.

Both spring markets will also feature an appearance from national award-winning poet Will Davis, better known as Endlesswill, composing poetry on the spot.

Will and Merchants and Makers director Shyle Lyons visited the Morning Mix to share more about the spring season and what guests can expect.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information.

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