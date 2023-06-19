Spring GR hoping to help underserved entrepreneurs through the 250 Project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Our communities are full of people with great ideas - but starting your own business truly takes a village, a network and a support system. Spring GR understands that and for the last ten years, the organization has lifted up these entrepreneurs, specifically focusing on women and minorities. Spring GR was created to form connections to these underserved groups in the form of intellectual, social and financial capital.

One of their programs is the 250 Project, focusing on entrepreneurs who have the ability and desire to grow their businesses to at least $250,000 in annual revenue per year. Recent research shows that is the amount needed to employ people and provide opportunities to build wealth. The six-month program supports participants through coaching, action plans and connections to partnerships.

There is a virtual informational session on June 20, at 5:30 pm, entrepreneurs can apply until June 23. The program begins July 13. For more information, head to springgr.com/the-250-project.