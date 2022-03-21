Spring cleaning hacks by MomHint

It’s time to spring clean and are you looking for some simple hacks to help you around the home? Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shows off creative ways to clean your home this spring.

Clean your ceiling fan with ease – Do you dust your ceiling fan at all and if you do, are you using a duster? Using a duster means the dust is just falling off onto everything else. Grab a pillowcase, place it over the fan blade and pull the pillowcase over the fan blade, and clean. Any dust stays inside of the pillowcase.

Filling Buckets With Water – Is your bucket often too big to fit in your sink?? Use an open-ended dishpan and let the waterfall from the dustpan into your bucket.

Paint Drips – When painting the interior of your house, do you wipe the excess paint off of your brush on the sides of the can lid? This will cause paint to drip down the can and end up in places that you don’t want it to. Easy hack… use a thick elastic band and place it around the entire can in the middle of the open top. To get the excess paint off, wipe your brush on the elastic and the excess paint will fall back into the can.

Cleaning shower heads – Are you getting all of the pressure you want from your shower head? To make sure it’s clean from hard-water buildup, pour white vinegar into a plastic bag and tie it over your shower head. Soak it overnight and it will be ready to run clean in the morning.

Storing T-Shirts – Do you store your t-shirts in a stack? When you do this, you never see what’s on the bottom and wear it! Never again. Fold your t-shirts in half and roll them tightly. You then can store them vertically and can see every t-shirt that you own for easy access.

Iron Faster – When ironing a blouse or dress shirt, turn it inside out first. This way, the buttons are facing down and you can cleanly iron the entire shirt without having to work around the buttons.

