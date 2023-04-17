Spring Cleaning Guide: The Do's and Don'ts of Recycling

There are so many things that are synonymous with spring, and love it or hate it, cleaning is one of them. With spring cleaning comes purging, but what do you do with all the stuff you're getting rid of?

The Kent County Department of Public Works has the answers, and Waste Reduction Educator for the KCDPW shares what people can and can't recycle when cleaning up their yards, garages, and homes.

Old flowerpots and holders can be reused and recycled quite easily

Businesses like Countryside Greenhouse of Allendale, as well as Flowerland, will accept all shapes and sizes of plastic pots. Call local greenhouses to make sure they will accept unused plastic flower pots.

Garden hoses are not recyclable

Though they are a type of plastic, anything stringy causes significant damage to sorting equipment at Kent County's Recycling Center, so it should not be put in the curbside recycling bin. Place it in your trash for safe disposal – it’s not recyclable.

Deck chairs made of plastic can be recycled

Plastic lawn and deck chairs, if made completely of sturdy plastic without metal, can be cut up and recycled. If the chair has flimsy plastic (like woven strapping), be sure to remove it before putting the sturdier pieces in your recycling bin.

Do not put lawn mower blades in the recycling bin

If your lawn mower is completely broken and beyond repair, it may be best recycled at one of the area scrap metal locations, like a Padnos Recycling Center. Be sure to remove gasoline and oil before taking them to a scrap metal recycler.

Chemicals need to be disposed of properly, not in a recycling bin

The Kent County Department of Public Works has four locations for the drop-off of toxic fluids, chemicals, and old gasoline, including Kentwood, Grand Rapids, Rockford, and Wyoming.

To learn more about what can and can't be recycled, visit reimaginetrash.org/