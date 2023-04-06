Spring brunch and wine pairings by eMeals

Meal planning services can help with so much more than just putting dinner on the table. Brunch menus and wine pairings are being offered with meal planning service, eMeals.

Emeals offers delicious brunch options including:



Billionaire's Bacon : spicy/sweet/savory strips straight from Snoop's "Crook to Cook" cookbook that is coated in brown sugar, red pepper flakes, and black pepper, then baked on a rack to keep crisp

: spicy/sweet/savory strips straight from Snoop's "Crook to Cook" cookbook that is coated in brown sugar, red pepper flakes, and black pepper, then baked on a rack to keep crisp Greens and Grit Cakes: a variation of the Southern staple featuring cheesy grit cakes topped with creamed spinach, tomato slice, and poached egg, then garnished with micro greens

a variation of the Southern staple featuring cheesy grit cakes topped with creamed spinach, tomato slice, and poached egg, then garnished with micro greens Berries and Spring Mix Salad : combining spring greens, strawberries, and blackberries with toasted almonds and a sweet shallot vinaigrette

: combining spring greens, strawberries, and blackberries with toasted almonds and a sweet shallot vinaigrette Spiced Home Fries with Onions and Peppers: a mix of cubed Yukon gold potatoes, onions, and peppers tossed with olive oil and rosemary and baked until crisp

Emeals also offers wine pairings with their dinners. Wine pairings include 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Gold and Snoop Cali Blanc, 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé, and 19 Crimes Martha's Chard and Martha's Lighter Chard.

Find more brunch options and wine pairings available at emeals.com.