Spring Break Staycation? Enjoy these programs at the Kent District Library

With 20 locations across Kent County, the Kent District Library becomes a convenient, multi-location library service serving the county with just one library card. For families staying in the Greater Grand Rapids area during spring break, the library has plenty of events to continue learning and growing outside of the classroom.

Families can participate in game show experiences featuring a variety of skills that test both brainpower and dexterity. There are multiple branches also featuring balloon shows, a chance to learn more about United States inventions throughout the past 250 years, appearances from Mermaid Molly, as well as the Spring Break Craft Extravaganza and K-Pop Fan Fest.

KDL Programming Specialist Amber Elder sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit kdl.org for more information including a full list of events.

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