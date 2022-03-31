Spring Break shows & activities coming to the Grand Rapids Ballet

The Grand Rapids Ballet recently announced their 2022-23 season lineup, with classic and brand new stories coming to the stage. Plus, they've got great activities for the kids just in time for Spring Break.

Grand Rapids Ballet has a Spring Break for Kids event from April 4-8, featuring the story of Little Red Riding Hood. Parents and kids can meet in the lobby at 10:15 a.m. each day for kid-friendly activities like trying on costumes, taking photos, and of course, meeting the dancers.

Little Red Riding Hood will then begin in the Peter Martin Wege Theatre at 11 a.m. Performed by the apprentices and trainees of Grand Rapids Ballet, Little Red Riding Hood tells the familiar tale of a young girl as she takes on the infamous Big Bad Wolf. The performance also will feature an introduction to ballet hosted by Artistic Director James Sofranko.

Tickets for Spring Break cost $7.

Grand Rapids Ballet also is presenting A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the end of April. Enjoy Shakespeare's comedic tale of whimsy and love; a story full of magical spells cast by Oberon and Titania, king and queen of the fairies, and the infamous mischief-making Puck.

Tickets for this show start at $32.

Purchase tickets and learn more about these shows at grballet.com.