Spring Break fun awaits you at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The countdown to spring break 2024 has begun! Join the fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel from now through April 7.

Spring Break 2024

There will be face painting, balloon twisting, an i-Wall interactive gaming experience, cultural presentations by the Saginaw Chippewa India Tribe, Easter Egg Hunt, and so much more.

There are also some great bundle meal specials at The Family Restaurant. Get pizza, breadsticks, and pop for just $29. There's a rotisserie chicken and slider bundle as well. These meal bundles are available through April 27.

Don't forget to check out their 24-hour arcade! They've got favorites like Mario Kart Racing, Dance Dance Revolution, Minecraft Dungeons, and many more.

For the full schedule, visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to reserve your spring break stay today.

Easter Dinner

Hop on over to The Family Restaurant this Easter. Check out their special menu, available March 31 from 1 p.m. to close. Indulge in their savory plated prime rib and sweeten the celebration with a slice of carrot cake.

Call 989-817-4806 to reserve a table.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If someone has a special birthday coming up, why not make it a splash with Soaring Eagles' Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party? You'll get all-day access in a private cabana plus waterpark passes for you and up to 8 guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with 8 bottles of water and a dozen cupcakes. Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Parties start at $299. For more information, if you have questions or to book a Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.