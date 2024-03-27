Spring Break Bonanza is coming to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Spring Break is here, and for those staying close to home will want to take their kids to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum for their Spring Break Bonanza.

Special activities and performers are planned every day for Spring Break Bonanza. Here's a full lineup of what's happening at GRCM:

March 29, 30 and April 1



9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Create in the clay studio

April 2



10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Magic show with Brad Lancaster

1 to 3 p.m. - Drumming with Josh Dunigan

April 3



10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Fine art with E’lla Webber

1 to 3 p.m. - Fine art with E’lla Webber

April 4



10 a.m. to 12 p.m. -Dance party with Lori Teft

1 to 3 p.m. Magic with Maciek the Magician

April 5



10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Dance party with Dancespire

1 to 3 p.m. -Explore music with Joyful Sounds

April 6 & April 7



9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Create in the upcycled art studio

Find a complete schedule of events at grcm.org.