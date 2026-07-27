Spread the love during Valley Family Church's Love Week

Love Week is Valley Family Church's annual community outreach event, sharing the love and hope of Jesus through tangible action. This year's Love Week runs July 28 through 30.

Throughout the week, Valley Family Church will make stops in Vicksburg, Paw Paw, and Kalamazoo. Community members can pick up groceries and fresh produce free of charge, while children can receive backpacks for the upcoming school year. Infant supplies and stuffed animals will also be part of the free giveaway during the stops.

Dates and times for the stops are as follows:



Vicksburg: July 28 from 6 to 7 P.M. at the Vicksburg Pavilion

Paw Paw: July 29 from 6 to 7 P.M. at Tyler Field

Kalamazoo: July 30 from 6 to 7:30 P.M. at UpJohn Park

Volunteer opportunities are still available for all three days, and financial donations are also being accepted to contribute to Love Week's efforts.

Pastor Kurt Leininger, Properties and Valley Groceries director and Care Pastor of Valley Family Church, visited the Morning Mix to talk about Love Week's growth and how the community can get involved.

Visit valleyfamilychurch.org/loveweek for more information.

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