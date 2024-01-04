"Sports Role Models" book shares athletes' inspiring stories of how they reached greatness

Many people consider athletes such as Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, or Simone Biles, as role models, putting them on a pedestal. While scandals make the headlines, there are dozens of athelets who can and do inspire greatness in everyone's daily lives.

Michigan author Joseph Hoedel has compiled over 100 inspiring stories from these athletes and published them in his new book series, "Sports Role Models."

Simone Biles, Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan and Serena Williams are just a few of the 34 inspirational athletes who are featured in "Sports Role Models: Book 1."

Each chapter in Sports Role Models: Book 1 is a short, engaging story about an athlete or coach who exemplifies positive traits such as character, leadership, and sportsmanship — qualities that contributed to their success both on and off the playing field.

Sports Role Models: Book 1 is the first of three in a series, and cumulatively, the books cover 26 distinct sports and many of the greatest sports moments of the last 100 years.