Sports Medicine: Why it's not just for athletes

Posted at 11:05 AM, Oct 27, 2022
Sports medicine is not just for athletes; everyone has to move, so everyone needs to make sure their bodies are able to carry, support, and can keep up with what they want to do.

University of Michigan Health-West has more than 20 years of experience with physicians, therapists, and trainers who can be part of your care team. Dr. Edwin Kornoelije joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how sports medicine doctors like him can help get anyone moving pain-free again.

