Spooky events and more are happening at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This weekend, join the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and hotel for some fun activities every Friday and Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. during the month of September. This weekend, make friendship bracelets. Check out the rest of the month's activities by checking their event schedule.

Fall just got a whole lot better with Soaring Eagle's Fall Family Fun package. If you jump on this now, you can get a $25 gift card, which can be used in either one of the new arcades. You'll also get one large cheese or pepperoni pizza and waterpark passes with each room. Fall Family Fun is available now through October 5.

Visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1.877.2EAGLE2 to book your Fall Family Fun package stay.

Spooky fun and more are coming back in October during their Spooktacular Weekends. On October 6 and 7, it's the Monster Mash Bash. Then on October 27 and 28, Baffling Bill's Magic Show is back. On other October weekends, visitors can enjoy caricature drawings, balloon twisting, face painting, and pumpkin painting.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling g

(989)-817-4825.

Does your kid have a birthday in September? If you book a birthday party at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel during those months, you'll be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card. There will be one winner drawn at the end of each month, so if you want a chance to win, book your birthday packages by calling (989)-817-4825.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.