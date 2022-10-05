Spooktacular Weekends at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their waterpark, hotel, and casino.

Mom 'N Tots or Pops Too is back! Get a day pass for just $12 per person. The deal runs Monday through Thursday, now until October 20. Reserve your pass by calling (989)-817-4801.

It's a Spooktacular October. On October 7 and 8 there will be crafts, pumpkin painting, story time with Nokomis and from 7pm - 10pm on Saturday get your fortune read.

Join Soaring Eagle Waterpark if you dare for the Spooktacular Buffet every Friday and Saturday at the Family Restaurant. Not only will there be food, but get ready for crystal engravings, face painting, balloon twisting, Baffling Bill the magician, trick-or-treating, and so much more.

At the Soaring Eagle Casino, Hunting for Bucks runs every Saturday in October from 7-10 p.m. There's a chance to win a share of $58,000 in cash and prizes. At 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, one lucky Access Club member will win a 2023 Polaris Ranger XP Northstar Edition, as well as a $5,000 Cabela's gift card.

Tickets are still available for country artist Lee Brice. He's coming to Mt. Pleasant on October 8. He recently reached number one on Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With." He was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire Plaque and is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA, and ACM award winner.

Clay Walker is coming to town on October 15, and there's still a chance to get tickets. The singer made his debut in 1993 with the single, "What's It To You," which reached number

one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart, and so did its follow-up, 1994's "Live Until I Die." He'll be joined by a special guest, Billy Dean.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.

