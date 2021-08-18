Splash away at Soaring Eagle Waterpark

Still time to make memories at Soaring Eagle Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan!

The buzz around town is that it's National Honey Bee Awareness day soon, so August 20 and 20, it's a Bee Weekend. Enjoy crafts, a flower bouquet, story time, scavenger hunt along with a Bee Movie Friday, A Bug's Life on Saturday.

Wrapping up August, on the 27th and 28th, Lemonade and Sunshine. Enjoy crafts, yard games, movies and more.

Keep in mind, now through September 7th kids eat free. Up to four children 13 and under, registered to a guest room, will each receive breakfast and lunch vouchers to use at the family restaurant each night of their stay. Call 1-877-2 eagle 2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to book your stay.Don't forget to take the shuttle across the street to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Sizzling Summer happens every Friday in August from 7pm to 10pm. Three winners drawn each hour and one lucky access club member could win $10,000 in cash!

Want to decompress? The spa has a couple of awesome packages! Enjoy a 50 minute Warm Vanilla Bourbon wrap for only $80. It’s available through the months of August and September.

Aanother great option is a 50 minute peppermint & orange aroma massage for only $105. Available through the months of August & September. Call the spa to book your appointment today 989-775-5403.

Bring on the sound!Tickets are still available for Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell. They'll take the stage on August 28th.

The outdoor concert summer concert series will also feature country artist and grammy award winning entertainter Tim McGraw with special guest Lauren Alaina. Their show is September 18th at 8pm.

Heavy metal lovers, there’s a concert for you! Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and Hate Breed tickets still up for grabs for their September 24th.

You don't need a million dollars to go see The Barenaked Ladies on October 1.

Also make sure to tickets for Los Kumbia Kings. They have remained at the forefront of Latin Pop for years on end, primarily as a producers with a long track record as a hit songwriters. a fun blend of bilingual hits and a blend of urban American hip-hop and reggae. Their show is October 23.

While you are at the box office, might as well grab those Boyz II Men tickets, too. One of the most truly iconic R & B groups takes the entertainment hall stage on October 3.

To purchase tickets to these shows go to etix.com, The Soaring Eagle Box office or call 1.800.514.3849.