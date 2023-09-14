Spice up your fall beverages with these cocktail recipes from Cask & Kettle

Many people enjoy the convenience of coffee pods for a quick hot drink, but what if you want to kick it up a bit and enjoy a cocktail? There's a pod for that!
Cask & Kettle join the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to share some tasty fall cocktail recipes.
Pumpkin Spiced Hard Latte
Ingredients:
- 1 Cask & Kettle Pumpkin Spiced Coffee K-Pod
- 1/8 tsp ground ginger
- 5 oz milk or non-dairy milk
- Unsweetened whipped cream or coconut cream whipped topping
- Ground ginger and crystallized ginger for garnish
Hot Caramel Apple Cider
Ingredients:
- 1 Cask & Kettle Spiked Cider K-Pod
- 1 cup of hot water
- 1 tablespoon caramel
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup sweetened whipped cream for garnish
- 1 pinch ground cinnamon for garnish
Pumpkin Spiced Coffee Martini
Ingredients:
- 1 Cask & Kettle Pumpkin Spiced Coffee K-Pod
- .25 oz Kahlua
- .75 oz water/milk
- Ground nutmeg for garnish