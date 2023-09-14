Watch Now
Spice up your fall beverages with these cocktail recipes from Cask & Kettle

Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 11:49:06-04

Many people enjoy the convenience of coffee pods for a quick hot drink, but what if you want to kick it up a bit and enjoy a cocktail? There's a pod for that!

Cask & Kettle join the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to share some tasty fall cocktail recipes.

Pumpkin Spiced Hard Latte

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cask & Kettle Pumpkin Spiced Coffee K-Pod
  • 1/8 tsp ground ginger
  • 5 oz milk or non-dairy milk
  • Unsweetened whipped cream or coconut cream whipped topping
  • Ground ginger and crystallized ginger for garnish

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cask & Kettle Spiked Cider K-Pod
  • 1 cup of hot water
  • 1 tablespoon caramel
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup sweetened whipped cream for garnish
  • 1 pinch ground cinnamon for garnish

Pumpkin Spiced Coffee Martini

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cask & Kettle Pumpkin Spiced Coffee K-Pod
  • .25 oz Kahlua
  • .75 oz water/milk
  • Ground nutmeg for garnish
