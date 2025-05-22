Summer's sweet spot: Gaylord, Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

With over 90 inland lakes, bicycle trails, historic Alpine Village, and within a 90-minutes-to-an-hour drive to other "up north" destinations, Gaylord remains one of northern lower Michigan's vacation gems.

Tourism Bureau Executive Director Paul Beachnau joined the Morning Mix over Zoom to discuss what visitors can expect in the city this summer, including the 60th annual Alpenfest.

For more information on your next trip, visit gaylordmichigan.net.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok