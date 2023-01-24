Spend winter days in Ada Village enjoying these fun and engaging events

The holidays are over, and the days are dark and grey, but the Village of Ada is adding fun events throughout the dreary winter months to keep everyone busy and engaged.

Winter Wonderland Shop Local Passport- Now through February 3

Shop at any of the businesses in downtown Ada now through February 3 while experiencing the unique hospitality at each of their Winter Wonderland Passport destinations. Each location will have specials and promotions. Plus, scan the QR code at six of these locations to be entered to win great prizes.

Galentine’s - February 9

From 6 to 9 p.m. at select locations, celebrate Valentine's Day with a night out in Ada Village. Join the VIP room, and enjoy specials, discounts, tastings, and more.

Ada/Forest Hills Community Expo- March 11

The Ada/ Forest Hills Community Expo is back for the first year since the pandemic. The expo brings local businesses and organizations together to showcase their products and services. There will also be live entertainment, a Kid's Zone, Art Zone, and a special appearance from the mascot of the Grand Rapids Gold.

The event will take place at Ada Christian School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more about these events by visiting adabusinessassociation.com or following them on Facebook.