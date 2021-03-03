Spend spring break at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Spring Break is getting closer for many! If you're looking for a staycation, Soaring Eagle is the perfect place for the whole family with all the amenities and plenty of programming for the kids.

Spring into a good book this weekend! Craft giveaways include Thing 1 and Thing 2 headbands and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Chain. If you're feeling lucky, it's book cover bingo at 5 p.m.

Johnny Appleseed Day is March 12 and 13. Go on a Johnny Appleseed map scavenger hunt and enjoy a couple of movies including Antz and A Bug's Life.

Why not go home with a wee bit o' gold? Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Weekend on March 19 and 20. There will be take-home crafts, a pot of gold scavenger hunt, and storytime with Nokomis.

Can't stay for the weekend? Need a quick trip to let the kids let loose? It's possible with the field trip day pass special. Monday through Friday for just $12 a person, from 4-9 p.m. to splash around. Plus every Day Pass purchased between now and March 24, guests will be entered to win a PS5.

March 26 through April 11, guests can enjoy everything from 3D laser crystal imaging, baffling bill, pampering to-go bags, virtual reality, caricature drawings, balloon art, crafts, and more! For more details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Just yards away is The Retreat, perfect for an extended stay or romantic getaway too. The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers and dryers, and more. Go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com and click on "Stay With Us" to find out more.

Ready for outdoor concerts this summer? Tickets are now on sale for the following concerts.

Sing along to country sensation Luke Bryan and special guest Morgan Evans on May 29. You might recognize Australian-born Evans for his award-winning song, "Things That We Drink To." Bryan, just to name a few, is a two-time Acadamy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Winner, a five-time host of ACM Awards, and CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years.

Also taking the outdoor stage is Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames on July 10. Megadeth formed back in 1983 and has since released 14 studio albums.

Just added to the outdoor concerts, Miranda Lambert with Lee Brice. Lambert is one of the most decorated artists in the history of country music and the recipient of 70 prestigious awards. This celebrated singer/songwriter has released seven studio albums that all debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Album Charts.

Joining her will be Lee Brice. Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He is currently number one at Country Radio with his fastest-rising single career to date, "One of Them Girls."

To purchase tickets, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box office, or call 1-800-514-3849.