Spend an evening with author & historian Doug Stanton at Gerald R. Ford Museum

The best-selling author of "Horse Soldiers" is coming to the Gerald R. Ford Museum on May 19 to host a free lecture.

Spend an evening with noted author and historian Doug Stanton as he reflects on the stories he uncovered while writing In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Extraordinary Story of Its Survivors and Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan. These books span from WWII to the Vietnam War.

In Harm’s Way is a harrowing, adrenaline-charged account of America’s worst naval disaster—and of the heroism of the men who, against all odds, survived. Horse Soldiers is the dramatic account of a small band of Special Forces soldiers who secretly entered Afghanistan following 9/11 and rode to war on horses against the Taliban. Horse Soldiers was such a compelling story, it was turned into the hit movie called 12 Strong, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Chris Hemsworth.

During the lecture, Stanton will also be showing exclusive clips of interviews he conducted for research on these stories, as well as answering questions about the writing process.

The event is free to attend and starts at 6 p.m.

Learn more at fordlibrarymuseum.govor call 616-254-0400