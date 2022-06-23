Spectrum Health talks Covid-19 vaccinations for young children

With the recent FDA and CDC approvals of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 and under, many parents are considering getting their little ones vaccinated. Some parents are also wondering if it's even worth getting the vaccine for their children as many in this age group don't often get severely ill.

Dr. Hanna Jaworski, Division Chief of Pediatrics at Spectrum Health, and Lead Immunization Program Specialist Mary Zimmerman joined us on the Morning Mix to discuss the safety, efficacy, and availability of these recently approved vaccines.