Spectrum Health offers new treatment for movement disorder symptoms

Spectrum Health is using a new and sophisticated device to ease some of the symptoms associated with movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.

Spectrum Health was the first hospital in the state to implant this device in a patient with Parkinson’s disease in June 2021. Dr. Rushna Ali, a neurosurgeon at Spectrum Health, talks about this medical milestone and how it will impact Parkinson's and epilepsy patients.

The device is called Sensight, and the device works to treat movement disorders by easing some symptoms through deep brain stimulation. The surgical device sends electrical signals to the areas of the brain reducing symptoms of conditions like Parkinson's and epilepsy.

Approved by FDA in May, Spectrum Health was the first medical center in Michigan to use the device for Parkinson’s and the first in the country to use it with an epilepsy patient. Both surgeries worked to ease tremors/seizures caused by these conditions.

For more information about Parkinson's Care at Spectrum Health, call (616)-267-7104 or visit spectrumhealth.org/parkinsons.