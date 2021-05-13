Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Spectrum Health offers free online vascular screening tool

Seek treatment for spider and varicose veins
Videos
Spectrum Health offers online vascular screening tool for patients
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 10:56:18-04

Eventually, shorts weather will be coming to Michigan for a few months, but those who have spider or varicose veins continue to wear pants because they're self-conscious about their legs.

Spectrum Health now offers an online screening tool to help patients determine if they should come in for a consultation about the treatment of varicose and spider veins. Dr. Jennifer Watson from Spectrum Health Medical Group explains how it works.

To use the new online vascular screening tool, head to spectrumhealth.org and click on "Free Vein Screening." It's a quick survey that will take no longer than five minutes.

Make an appointment by calling (616)-267-8700.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time