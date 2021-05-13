Spectrum Health offers free online vascular screening tool

Eventually, shorts weather will be coming to Michigan for a few months, but those who have spider or varicose veins continue to wear pants because they're self-conscious about their legs.

Spectrum Health now offers an online screening tool to help patients determine if they should come in for a consultation about the treatment of varicose and spider veins. Dr. Jennifer Watson from Spectrum Health Medical Group explains how it works.

To use the new online vascular screening tool, head to spectrumhealth.org and click on "Free Vein Screening." It's a quick survey that will take no longer than five minutes.

Make an appointment by calling (616)-267-8700.