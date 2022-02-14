Spectrum Health gets ready for 38th annual Irish Jig

Spectrum Health's 38th Annual Irish Jig is back, getting people running outside, sporting green attire, and bringing awareness to colorectal cancer.

The Irish Jig will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m. This event is open to runners and walkers, individuals and teams, and anyone who wants to participate.

The course is a mostly flat course with a few gentle hills going through East Grand Rapids. There is a training plan available online at spectrumhealth.org/irish-jig.

Walkers and runners will get race shirts, in addition to prizes for the top runners by age groups, teams, and overall finishers.

Net proceeds from the event go to the Spectrum Health Cancer Center colorectal cancer fund, providing colorectal cancer screenings, prevention, and diagnostic services in West Michigan. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States.

Online registration is open now at a discounted rate through Thursday, March 17, or until 2,500 participants register. The discounted rate is available online: $20 for 12 and younger, and $35 for 13 and older.

Late registration is available online on March 18 and 19 and during event check-in on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 10: $25 for 12 and younger, $40 for 13 and older.

Go to spectrumhealth.org/irish-jig to register and to learn more.

