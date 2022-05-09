Spectrum Health expands addiction services to Greenville

While other headlines like inflation and Ukrain dominate the news cycle, others like the opioid crisis, aren't as prevalent. However, that doesn't mean the crisis itself isn't still prevalent. The disease of addiction is still a crisis in the United States, and there are those that dedicate their lives to helping those suffering from addiction, manage it, and even beat it.

Spectrum Health is working to help those struggling with addiction and is doing so by expanding its services to those who need them at their Greenville clinic.

Kate Behrenwald PA-C, Addiction Medicine Physician Assistant at Spectrum Health Center For Integrative Medicine, explains the services they will provide to patients to help with opioid addictions and beyond.

Addiction Services will be available at Spectrum Health Greenville Family Medicine, located at 1202 W. Oak St. Suite 200 in Greenville.

To learn more, call (616)-391-6120 or visit spectrumhealth.org.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.